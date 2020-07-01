Maren Morris Goes ‘Motor-Floatin’ In A Bikini With Her Son

The country star showed off her bikini body three months after becoming a mom.

Country singer Maren Morris slipped into her bikini and grabbed a giant inflatable float for a sweet relaxation session with her son while out on a lake. The “The Middle” singer wowed in the new shot shared to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 30, which showed her and her three-month-old son Hayes as they relaxed in matching swimwear on the water.

The cute snap showed the mother-son duo as they sunbathed together in cactus-print ensembles. Maren proudly showed off her post-baby body in a two-piece less than four months after she welcomed her first child into the world.

Maren — who recently had an epic clap back after a troll accused her of getting too much Botox — wore a white bikini with a repeated green cactus print across both the top and bottoms. The top had thicker sides that stretched around her back and appeared to be a crop-top style.

As for the bottoms, they were high-waisted to give her 1.4 million followers a peek at her flat tummy and also showed off her toned, tanned legs and glowing tan. The bikini was taken from the brand Mott50, as Maren tagged the fashion line’s official account in her post.

As for Hayes, who Maren shares with her musician husband Ryan Hurd, he matched his mom in a cactus-print one-piece with long sleeves.

The adorable duo also rocked sunglasses to shield their eyes from the sun. The “My Church” singer, who had her highlighted hair down, sported a pair with lime green frames, while her baby boy wore a blue pair.

Little Hayes sat on his mom’s lap with his legs dangling down as the country star relaxed back on a giant golf buggy-style float which was out on a large body of water. It even featured a large four-poster sunroof with long white fringe that dangled down to protect the duo from the sun.

Maren put her arm around her only child with her right hand and held on to a can with her left.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Several fans left comments on the photo, which has so far received over 173,000 likes.

“[This] has to be the best thing I have ever seen,” one person said with a heart eye emoji.

“This is next level amazing!” another comment read.

“Oh my god hahaha. This is amazing,” a third said.

The latest adorable look at Maren and her baby boy came shortly after the singer recently gave her followers a look at the sweet baby gifts she received from her fellow country star and close friend Carrie Underwood via Instagram stories.