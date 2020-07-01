WWE Rumors: New Details On NXT Star’s Recent Car Accident Shared By ‘Wrestling Inc’

A new report has provided new details regarding NXT superstar Velveteen Dream’s car crash on Friday, which resulted in the wrestler getting taken to the hospital but released later that day.

As reported on Tuesday by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., the accident happened at around 4 p.m. on Friday, when Dream crashed into another car after failing to stop at a red light. Although it was noted that the driver of the other vehicle was hurt, Giri’s sources did not provide any details on the severity of their injuries.

As for Dream, the 24-year-old received a citation for his alleged role in the accident, though he reportedly won’t be required to make a court appearance. No other specifics were mentioned in the report, and it isn’t clear whether he may or may not face disciplinary action from WWE due to the incident.

The car crash marked the latest controversy involving Dream (aka Patrick Clark Jr. in real life), who was one of several wrestlers who were recently accused of sexual misconduct through the #SpeakingOut movement. The former NXT North American Champion has not been used on the black-and-gold brand’s programming since the aforementioned series of allegations was made a few weeks ago.

Prior to that, Dream lost a title match against NXT Champion Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7, with the contest’s stipulation stating that he wouldn’t be able to make another challenge for the brand’s top title as long as Cole remains champion.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Dream was accused last month of being a “groomer and a child predator,” as multiple people came forward on Twitter with screenshots of sexually-charged conversations they — or other individuals — had with him while they were still underage. Prior to the above allegations, it was reported in April that Dream had purportedly sent an explicit photo to teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 17. The NXT star later claimed that his social media had been hacked, though one of his accusers pointed out that they also spoke on the phone with someone who sounded like him and had the same area code.

While further details on last week’s car accident remain unknown, rumors had been swirling beforehand regarding Dream’s future in WWE, given the multiple accusations against him. Prior to the crash, WhatCulture reported that the Mat Men podcast tweeted on Thursday night that the grappler’s days in NXT might be “numbered,” with Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp subsequently replying that he’s heard some “not so wonderful news” about Dream that has no relation to the sexual misconduct allegations.