‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Her Abs In Crop Top And Shorts

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee inspired her 991,000 Instagram followers with her recent post. The celebrity showed off her enviable abs as she posed in workout gear. In the caption, Mackenzie talked about free will and how her relationship with God has helped her throughout life to deal with those things which are out of her control.

The snap showed Mackenzie seated on a bricked porch. Her legs rested on the step below and her hands were behind her head. The pose meant that her fine figure and toned abs were on display.

She wore a turquoise crop top that showed off just a hint of sideboob. This item was paired with fitted black shorts and white Fila runners.

Mackenzie appeared to be wearing black mascara, eyeliner, and potentially some eyelash extensions. Her eyes were further highlighted with pale shades of eyeshadow. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick.

The TV star’s long blond locks were pulled up high on her head in a ponytail. It appeared crimped, likely a result of the braids that she was seen wearing in an earlier Instagram update. Tendrils of her hair cascaded over her shoulders in the captivating shot.

“What I love about life is that God gives us free will,” the celebrity wrote in the caption.

She then went on to encourage her supporters to focus on the things in their life that they can control and not the negative things resulting in other people’s words or actions.

As soon as Mackenzie posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, it had gathered more than 9,200 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Looking good girl,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Needed to read this!!! I used to wake up every day and read ur mom’s messages because they always spoke to me. U r so much like her. Thank u for posting this!!” a fan said in response to Mackenzie’s inspiring caption.

“Preach! You have a beautiful soul,” another user gushed.

“You look great! God bless,” a fourth person wrote, also using two heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, fire, and clapping emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie also shared an abs shot to her official Instagram account at the end of May. In that pic, she wore a pink two-piece outfit and drank from an enormous matching drink bottle.