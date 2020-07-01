Yanet Garcia Geta A Massage And Shows Off Perfect Figure In Latest Underwear Update

TV host and actress Yanet Garcia delighted her 13.3 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Showing off her enviable body in an underwear shot, she also included a video of herself getting a massage.

The first part of the post was a video of Yanet. She was laid out on a massage table, a mask covering her face. In the background, a masked masseuse was present and worked on the celebrity’s glutes. With the mask not totally covering Yanet’s face, it appeared that she was smiling during the appointment.

As the shot panned out, it was revealed that she wore black thong briefs during the clip that featured white writing on the band. A white towel also covered part of her legs.

The second part of the post featured Yanet standing in front of the massage bed. The snap showed off more of her underwear and revealed that she wore a matching bra in a pale pink color. Leaning against the bed, Yanet rested one hand on the waistband of the briefs. Her other hand held up her phone as she took the selfie.

Her brunette hair was not styled and was heaped up on one side of her face as a result of a deep side part. Her locks then fell in messy waves around her face. It did not appear that she wore any makeup during her massage appointment.

As soon as Yanet posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the image had gathered 331,000 likes and thousands of comments from her adoring fans.

A lot of Yanet’s supporters merely commented with “hermosa,” which is the Spanish word for “beautiful.”

However, many others wanted to know how they could get a job as her personal masseuse.

“I wish I was in that woman’s position,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Where can I apply for that job?” another fan joked in response to the massage video.

“That masseuse is lucky lol,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Other followers also decided to use emoji rather than in order to convey how they felt about the post. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and peach emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet recently showed off her pert derriere in a pair of cute Daisy Duke shorts. Positioned in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, the celebrity held her arms high in the air while the photo was taken.