Amanda Stanton Flaunts Cleavage In Green Front-Tie Top In New Selfie

Amanda Stanton has been sharing lots of Instagram photos lately with summery vibes, and she kept it rolling with her newest post from today. She posed in a bedroom and flaunted her cleavage in a green, front-tie crop top.

She stood facing the camera straight-on for the selfie, and propped out her right leg to the side. She raised one hand with the phone in the air, and glanced straight ahead at the mirror with a smile on her face with her lips closed. The phone was black with blue butterflies, and it obscured the left side of her face.

The former Bachelor star’s top was a light green tone with structured, voluminous shoulders and puffy half-sleeves. The thick ties were made into a large bow below her chest, and her cleavage was left on show. She also wore a pair of light denim with a high-waisted fit.

She wore her hair pulled back in a middle part and in a low, slick bun. She accessorized her locks with a oval clip by her right ear, and also sported gold earrings and rings. Her chic makeup application added glam to her look, and it looked to include a light-toned eyeshadow, mascara, and bright light pink lipstick.

Behind her was a white bed in a white room with multi-colored carpet in brown and tan hues. A tall, leafy green plant stood in the corner, and Amanda referred to it in her caption.

The geotag revealed that she was in Corona Del Mar in California.

The update has only been available for 30 minutes, but her followers have liked it over 5,900 times and flooded the comments section with their compliments.

“Omg love your top!!!!!” gushed a devotee.

“Um ok, but like, I need your body k bye,” wrote a second admirer.

“Both look to be thriving – you n the plants,” declared a third social media user, taking note of her caption.

“I feel like we all have been able to watch you grow and be so much more comfortable in your own skin. It is such a pleasure to follow you observing motherhood and you really do come across as confident and comfortable. I love it!! Enjoy your vaca :),” raved a fourth social media user.

In addition, earlier this month on June 4, Amanda caused a stir among some of her followers for her decision to take her children to a protest after George Floyd’s death. Her daughters were photographed holding up cardboard signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and Amanda defended her decision by saying that the protest was “peaceful.” She also said that she wanted her children to be “braver” than her.