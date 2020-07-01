Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Killer Legs While Partying With Bestie Malika Haqq

Mega-celebrity Khloe Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq looked dazzling in Tuesday’s Instagram post. Within the first hour it was uploaded, almost 700,00 fans hit the like button.

In the two images, the gorgeous women were leaning against the back of white couch in an enormous, festively-decorated room. Wisps of metallic streamers fluttered from pink helium balloons floating on the high ceiling above.

Khloe’s tiny dress was gold metallic mesh lined with a nude opaque fabric. It was cut high on her neck and had long sleeves, but revealed almost all of her long toned legs. Classic stiletto heels completed her stylish look.

Khloe’s long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled smooth and straight.

Malika wore a tight-fitting jeans that accentuated her hourglass figure. A low-cut tan tank showed off lots of cleavage. She accessorized with patterned fanny pack attached to her waist with a black leather strap.

Her hair was similar in appearance to Khloe’s, although it was swept back behind her shoulders, exposing a simple silver choker.

Although the location was not indicated in this post, it appears to be an update of Khloe’s recent 36th birthday party, as recently reported by The Inquisitr. On Monday, Khloe uploaded a series of snapshots from the soiree, which was held at sister Kylie Jenner’s $36.5 million dollar mansion.

In the previous post, captioned “FAMILY,” with heart emoji on either side, Khloe was pictured with her loved ones wearing the same stunning gold minidress.

She and Malika were seen together in two of the images. In the first, the ladies were standing outside in front of a huge array of pink balloons, which spelled out “KOKO,” Khloe’s nickname. The other shot captured the duo lounging on a white sofa against a black wall.

Malika gave birth to son, Ace, in March. As these photos indicated, the new mom seems to be bouncing back to her pre-baby body with no trouble.

Some sweet fans appreciated the sentiment in the pictures, praising Khloe and Malika’s longtime friendship. A flurry of heart various heart emoji made up most of the initial 2,500 comments.

However, a huge percentage of Khloe’s 115 million Instagram followers couldn’t help but admire her stunningly long stems.

“EXCUSE ME. LEGS” followed by fire emoji, exclaimed one of many.

“Leeeeeggggggsssssssss,” one person commented.

“Legs for dayssssss,” followed by heart emoji, praised yet another.

“Giiirl this picture makes your legs look long AF LOL” followed by fire emoji, someone else laughingly complimented.