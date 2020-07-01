Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Shows Off Enviable Booty In Revealing Workout Wear

Puerto Rican fitness model Yarishna Ayala wowed her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Wearing skintight workout wear, the celebrity shared the shot with fellow gym junkie and partner, Luis Ojeda.

Yarishna wore a tie-dyed top in shades of purple, orange, and white. It featured a wide opening at the front that displayed thin straps in a crisscrossed pattern. As a result of this, her ample cleavage was on display. The fitted top also had narrow shoulder straps which meant that her toned arms and shoulders were also highlighted.

The model paired this with matching leggings that hugged her muscular thighs and calves. She bent one knee slightly and pointed her toes, which enhanced her chiseled physique even further. On her feet, she wore white runners.

The fitness fantastic stood side on to the camera as she took the selfie. She smiled as she did so. Her long dark hair was parted in the middle and fell down over one shoulder.

Yarishna appeared to be wearing mascara, eyeliner, and eyelashes extensions. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a peachy shade of pink lipstick.

Next to her stood Luis. He wore a dark blue loose-fitting tank top. It was cut low at the front and showed off his impressive pecs. He flexed one arm for the shot, putting his biceps firmly on display.

Luis also wore white sweat pants and gray runners as he leaned toward Yarishna and smiled for the photo.

The pair stood in a public gym, evidenced by others working out behind them. Exercise equipment was also present in the snap.

As soon as Yarishna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, it had gathered 25,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“Always beautiful!!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Awesome couple,” a fan said in response to the pair.

“Dreamteam,” said another user.

“Very very nice pic I love you are fantastic much yeah that’s for sure many blessing u heard,” a fourth person wrote, adding a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the muscly arm, thumbs up, and fire emoji.

