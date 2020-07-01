Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Bright Blue Crop Top And Leggings

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a recent post. Wearing bright blue leggings and a matching crop top in the set, the celebrity flaunted her enviable curves.

Qimmah showed off her biceps in the first image as she raised one arm and flexed for the camera. She wore a blue crop top that enhanced her cleavage. This was paired with tight-fitting leggings that had white stripes detailed on the waist. In the series of shots, the ensemble showed off her chiseled thighs, booty, and calves.

The workout brand Ryderwear was also tagged in the first picture, indicating the brand that Qimmah wore.

The fitness fanatic bent one knee slightly and pointed her toes. On her feet were gray runners and she held a red exercise band in one hand.

Her dark hair was pulled back severely and parted down the middle. The sleek look also featured low plaits, one of which hung over a shoulder and reached her slender waist.

Qimmah appeared to be wearing mascara and eyeliner along with muted shades of eyeshadow. She matched this with a neutral shade of lipstick.

Most of the images showed similar poses to the first snap. At times, Qimmah stood on the exercise band and pulled it taut, which further enhanced her arm muscles.

One image saw the celebrity standing side on to the camera. She held the red band in one hand, the other resting on her biceps, as though demonstrating which muscle was being used in that particular exercise. Looking directly at the camera, her lips were slightly parted as she stared intently at her intended audience.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the set had gathered close to 14,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“I’ve never in my life seen a woman [that] seems so perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section, following it up with the hashtag #sheneverfails.

“Very Stunning,” a fan said.

“You are perfection,” said another user.

“Perfection does exist,” a fourth person wrote, also using a string of emoji to further enhance what they were saying.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji. At times, row upon row was used in order to display the commenter’s pleasure.

