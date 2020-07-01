Chanel West Coast Blows A Kiss In A Tie-Dye Pink Outfit

Chanel West Coast has been busy promoting her latest single, “No Plans,” and sharing sizzling bikini pics with her Instagram fans as of late. However, she switched it up with her newest post from today, and she was photographed in a light pink tie-dye ensemble. In the first in a three-part photo series, she blew a kiss and exuded lots of flirty vibes.

In the snap, Chanel stood facing the camera at a diagonal angle and leaned forward slightly, placing her right hand on her thigh. She raised her left hand in the air with her palms upward and closed her eyes.

Her ensemble included a long-sleeved wrap shirt that she tied in the front, and her matching leggings had a high, thick waistband and a tight fit.

The Ridiculousness star wore her long, wavy locks down and brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her makeup application seemingly matched her outfit and backdrop, and it appeared to include dark shimmery pink eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy bright pink lipstick. She also accessorized with several rings.

Chanel stood in front of a plush bed, and a bright neon sign cast a purple glow in the room.

“It was all a dream,” it read.

The other photos offered her fans a better look at her attire, and in the second picture, the rapper posed with her back angled towards the camera. The final shot was of her look from the front, and she posed with her left hand on her hip.

She revealed in the caption that she was posing inside her house.

Chanel’s admirers rushed to send their love to her in the comments section, and so far, the post has been liked over 32,000 times in the first hour since it went live.

“You’re gorgeous boo,” complimented a fan.

“Wish I could chillin with ya looking Beautiful in your Outfit as usual though!” exclaimed another person, taking note of her caption.

“Ur hair girl omg,” raved a third supporter.

“You look so beautiful Chanel,” declared another social media user.

The rapper also showed off her flirty side in a three-part series that she shared on Instagram on June 22. She posed in a bright orange bikini outside, and in the first photo, stood in water that reached her calves. She popped her right knee and tilted her chin up with her hands by her thighs. Her top featured a graphic with the moon, and her matching bottoms — which had illustrations of stars — left her bare derrière showing.