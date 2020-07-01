Jordyn Woods Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy Black Top In New Instagram Post

Jordyn Woods posted a new video to her Instagram page today, and it’s already racked up over 1.9 million views. The sensation revealed that she had recently joined TikTok, and the update was a repost to her Instagram. She rocked a couple of outfits in the video, but for the majority, she wore a sexy black top with sheer accents that brought attention to her cleavage.

The crop top featured a high scoop neckline and mixed two different fabrics. The base was black with small white speckles throughout, and it had a v-neckline. In addition, there was a sheer panel that was see-through, and it left her cleavage on full show.

Jordyn wore her hair down in a heavy side part with a pink clip by her ear, and accessorized with multiple earrings and a necklace with small charms.

The video was of her getting ready and applying makeup, and her application apparently included silver eyeshadow, lots of mascara and glossy light pink lipstick. She showed herself applying dark blush as she sang along to a song, drew a cat-eye on herself, and more.

At the end of the video, she emerged in an entirely different ensemble, opting for a flirty pink dress in two different tones. It had a low neckline and small ruffled accents along her chest along with light pink panels on her sides.

Moreover, the white room that she was in had a well-decorated wall behind her with small frames and succulents.

Her followers seemed to love the clip, and took to the comments section to make their opinions known.

“DROP A BEAUTY LINE QUEEN,” gushed a supporter.

“Im just… you were fine before the makeup and then got even more fine???” exclaimed a second devotee, and their message received over 1,400 likes.

Others took note of her caption.

“Can you start singing again? Like the mask signer songs you did or planned on doing if you went further,” wrote a hopeful fan.

“D*mn sis!! My ears were not prepared!!” raved a fourth social media user.

In addition, Jordyn took to her page on June 12 to share a four-part photo series. That time, she rocked a lacy bra under a sheer white top and posed in a driveway. Her top was cropped with a front-tie accent, and she paired it with light denim with a high waistline and large rips on her knees. She completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and slung a large bag over her shoulder.