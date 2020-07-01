Anllela Sagra Flaunts Toned Physique In Tiny White Thong

Colombian beauty Anllela Sagra wowed her almost 12 million Instagram fans in a sexy pair of Calvin Klein underwear Tuesday afternoon. The post garnered almost 50,000 views in the first 45 minutes.

In the short video, the stunning fitness model appeared to be posing in front of a mirror and filming herself. She was standing with legs apart, facing the viewer. Almost all of her incredible figure was visible in the frame.

Anllela sported a simple white cotton two-piece that showed off more than just her golden tan. Her skin was smooth and glistening. Light kissed the front of her body, highlighting the insane definition of her abs.

Anllela’s top had spaghetti straps that left her chiseled shoulders and collarbone exposed. Her perfectly rounded cleavage was accentuated by the bralette’s plunging neckline.

The teeny matching thong was pulled high on either side of her hips and the front dipped several inches below her belly button. They fit her snugly enough that fans were teased with a glimpse of the skin just above the crease of her upper thigh.

Most of Anllela’s long, wavy hair was casually styled and tossed over one shoulder. At one point, she lifted the opposite hand and tugged gently on a few curls to adjust them.

The model seemingly wore natural-looking makeup. It was just enough to make her perfectly sculpted brows and gorgeous brown eyes stand out. Throughout the entire clip, she gazed intensely into her phone, watching her pose in the reflection.

This seems to be a follow-up to her post from Monday, in which Anllela sported the same sexy attire. In that video, she was in the same location, but in a distinctly different part of the room. The ambiance was moodier, with burgundy walls and strings of sparkling white lights draped high on the wall behind her. That post can be viewed here.

In the earlier clip, Anllela popped her right shoulder and pushed her hips forward, then threw a sultry, intense gaze at the camera. Next, she placed the tips of her fingers on both hips and slid them along the waistband of her tiny undies towards the center of her toned belly, pulling it ever-so-slightly away from her skin.

As she did that, she cocked her head to one side and let her long hair fall partially over her face, closing her eyes dreamily.

The caption read, “g morning,” to which 1,000 fans responded. Most suggested that she had their morning better.

“Very good morning,” agreed one person.

“Thank you,” said another, followed by clapping hands emoji.

Anllela seems to love to keep her almost 12 million Instagram followers happy. As reported by The Inquisitr, she bared her ample assets in a seductive animal-print bikini only a few short days ago.