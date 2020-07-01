Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display In Orange Bikini Video

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her recent video post. Wearing an orange thong bikini, her fans were instantly captivated.

In the short clip, Bruna stood on a boat as it sped through the water. She wore a tiny orange string bikini that showed off her pert derriere as she turned away from the camera.

The top featured gathered cups that were drawn together at the top and bottom. However, the gap in the middle showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. The celebrity had her thumb hooked into one of the straps but took it away as the clip played out. The bathing suit tied up in bows at the back and featured a halterneck style.

The bikini bottoms sat high over her hips. When she turned to look over the water, the thong design was revealed.

At times, the model leaned over the railing as she posed. She also looked back at the camera with a seductive gaze before turning back to the view behind her which featured cliffs along the shoreline.

As the clip continued, Bruna smoothed back her long blond hair which was unstyled and blew around her face in the wind. She appeared to be wearing dark mascara and eyeliner as well as some neutral shades of eyeshadow. On her lips, she seemed to be wearing a natural pink lipstick. The look was completed with a pair of hoop earrings and a gold watch.

The model tagged her own swimwear range, Brukinis, in the post. It was unclear where the video was taken as no geotag was included in the caption.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 21 hours, the image had gathered 232,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

“You are awesome,” elite athlete “Camilita” Alejandra Gil said in the comments section.

“I love that bikini,” a fan added.

“As usual incredible,” said another user.

“The bikini looks amazing on u,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several of the fire emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, some of her followers only used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyed, fire, and tongue hanging out emoji. In addition, many chose the peach emoji, likely in order to represent their approval of Bruna’s booty.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna showed off another orange swimsuit in her Instagram posts for today. The set of stills showed off a strappy bikini that highlighted her bronzed body and golden hair.