Josiah Duggar Pens Sweet Love Note To Wife Lauren On Their 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Josiah and Lauren have been married for two years now.

Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson two years ago today. The stars of TLC’s Counting On have one daughter, 7-month-old Bella, and there is no doubt that there will be more little Duggars running around their household in the near future. Josiah publicly celebrated the special occasion by sending out an Instagram share to their 793, 000 followers on Tuesday complete with two photos and a love note to his wife.

The dad of one called Lauren “the love of his life.” He reminisced about seeing her walk down the aisle on their wedding day excited to begin their new life together. He didn’t say exactly when he knew that he would marry Lauren, but he did indicate that he had one of those moments where he knew that she would one day become his wife. In addition to the love note on Instagram, Josiah also shared two photos along with it that seemed to depict exactly how they feel about each other.

In the first Instagram snap, the reality stars were sitting down in the middle of a field with a row of trees surrounding them on each side. It looked like it was possibly in the evening that the pics were snapped as the sunlight was peering through an opening right behind them. This appears to be the same field that Josiah had adorable pictures taken with Bella. Those snapshots were shared on Father’s Day with Lauren Duggar telling everyone what a wonderful dad he is to their little girl.

This new set of photos had just the married couple this time without Bella included. Josiah was sitting down with his legs straddled out on the tall blades of grass. The Duggar daughter-in-law was sitting on his lap with both legs bent together in a more modest position. In sticking with the Duggar’s modest dress code, Lauren wore a jean skirt and a white top. Josiah had his arms wrapped around her as she appeared to let out a big laugh. Lauren left her long brunette tresses flowing down around her shoulders.

The second snapshot showed Josiah and Lauren Duggar in a big smooch with the soft sunlight peeping through the trees. Sister-in-law Anna Duggar seemed to be the only family member so far who has wished them a happy anniversary in response to the post. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar did throw up a post on Facebook linking to TLC’s photo gallery celebrating the couple’s love story.

The new season of Counting On is coming up on July 7. Lauren and Josiah Duggar’s new life with their baby girl, as well as the other married siblings and their growing families will be the highlighted soon.