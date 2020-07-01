‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Paul Pushes Christine To Safety

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, July 1 teases storylines that originally aired on December 29, 1994 when Paul and Christine got ready for their wedding day, but Phyllis managed to wreck them. Olivia tried to help Malcolm get a date, but Dru ended up canceling Neil’s part. Jack planned a romantic trip, and Danny asked Katherine to leave town with him.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul’s (Doug Davidson) wedding day took a shocking turn, according to SheKnows Soaps. Chris is a lawyer, and before she tied the knot, she wanted to tie up some loose ends with a prenuptial agreement. She and Paul signed on the dotted line and declared that they would not have to deal with any more blind dates or karaoke in bars, which was fine by both of them. It seemed like the happy couple was on their way to wedded bliss. Unfortunately, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) waited in a car waited for them outside. She revved the engine and headed straight for Christine. Paul noticed, and he tried to push her out of the way, and the car ended up running over both the bride and groom.

Elsewhere, Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) played matchmaker for Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Stephanie (Vivica A. Fox). Malcolm desperately wanted to take Stephanie to Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) New Year’s Eve party, so he enlisted Olivia to help him convince her to go with him to celebrate 1995. Olivia let Stephanie know that Malcolm liked her, but Stephanie did not seem convinced. It ended up not mattering much anyway because Dru (Victoria Rowell) found out about Neil’s plans, and she canceled the whole thing. After all, it was their last year without a baby, and she envisioned a quiet evening together without a raucous party. Before she put the kibosh on the party, Neil and Dru thought that they’d probably made the same plans for their New Year’s Eve, but they were wrong.

On his way out of town, Danny (Michael Damian) confided in Katherine (Jeanne Cooper). He wanted to leave Genoa City behind after Rex passed away, and Danny asked Kay to come with him to New York for a change of pace as the new year started. Katherine thought Danny was running away, but for him, it didn’t feel like that. Instead, Danny felt like it was a chance for a new beginning.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) made some romantic plans for Luan (Elizabeth Sung). Sure, he was fresh off a relationship, but that did not stop Jack from planning an incredibly romantic Caribbean vacation for Luan. There was just one problem, though — Jack’s ex-fiance. She had no intention of letting Jack go easily, which caused problems for Jack and Luan.