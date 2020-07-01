Taylor Hill Sizzles In Green Plaid Bikini On Instagram

Taylor Hill hadn’t shared a bikini pic with her Instagram followers since April 22, but changed that today with a new snap of herself in a flirty, green plaid ensemble. In the newest post that she shared two hours ago, the Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her toned bod and nice tan across two pictures.

In the first photo, she sat on a rugged stone surface and gave a hint of a smile with her lips closed. She propped herself up with both of her hands, and the bright sunlight left her skin looking flawless.

Her bikini top had tie accents that she made into bow on the top of her shoulders, and it had a structured fit with small ruffled accents along her cleavage. Her bottoms had the same ruffles throughout, and the straps rested right on her hips.

The bikini left Taylor’s incredible physique on full show, and the white hydrangeas behind her added to her feminine vibes.

Moreover, the model opted to wear her short locks down in a middle part, and placed a white pair of sunglasses on the top of her head. Her makeup application appeared to be minimal with a dash of light color on her eyelids and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a gold necklace and seemingly no other pieces of jewelry, although her bright orange manicure popped in the shot and added color to her look.

The second image was taken elsewhere, as Taylor was photographed sitting on a white outdoor lounge chair. She wore her sunglasses and glanced up at the skies as she soaked up the rays.

The geotag revealed that she was in Nashville, Tennessee.

The share has proven to be popular, and even though it’s only been available for four hours, it’s received over 359,000 likes. Her adoring fans also took the time to leave their compliments in the comments section, with plenty of people raving about her recent hairstyle change.

“I can’t believe how hot you look with your short hair,” gushed an admirer.

“Your hair is beautiful,” declared a second supporter.

“Beauty OVERLOAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a third devotee.

“I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR A BIKINI PICK [sic],” wrote another social media user.

And in the other bikini post from late April, the stunner posed at the beach and held up her red-and-white paddleboard. Her bikini was black-and-white, and her top featured an eye-catching strappy back and her high-waisted bottoms had green leaves on them. She wore her hair in a casual high bun and accessorized with circular sunglasses. The first two parts of the series were photos of her at the beach, and the final snap was of her paddleboarding.