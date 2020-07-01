Liz Katz Wears Furry Hat And Skin-Tight Dress As She Sings ‘Hungry Like The Wolf’ Cover In Latest Update

Cosplay model Liz Katz surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her recent video post. In the clip, the celebrity pointed out that she could no longer use copyrighted songs in her posts and would now have to sing along to any music she chose from now on — even though she declared she couldn’t sing. She then launched into her own rendition of “Hungry Like The Wolf.”

The clip started with Liz explaining how she was now unable to post clips that featured copyrighted music playing over it. As a result of this, she would now have to vocalize all of her own covers for any songs she was to use in future clips. The celebrity then declared that she was “not a singer” before bursting into song.

The famous cosplayer wore a gray-colored dress for the occasion. It hugged her figure and showed off her burgeoning baby bump. She paired this with a furry wolf hat that matched her song choice. The hat featured shaggy ears and long side panels that could double as a scarf. Each end had a pocket and what looked like wolf paws.

She wore what appeared to be a little dark mascara and eyeliner. On her lips, she seemed to be wearing a pale shade of pink lipstick. The model’s long blond hair peeked out from underneath her headwear and she completed the look with a black choker around her neck.

After Liz finished singing, she apologized for her ability but maintained that she would be “butchering” all the songs that she chose for her updates until the licensing changed.

As soon as Liz posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the clip had gathered nearly 12,000 likes and plenty of comments regarding both the copyright laws and her singing ability.

“Keep it up, you will wear them down or they will just surrender cos ur crucifying their songs soo well,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Your version is cuter, not better… Just cuter!” a fan said.

“Liz……you always make me smile…keep it up,” said another user.

“You’re gorgeous!!” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, smiling, and winking emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, prior to her latest singing clip, Liz shared a raunchy shot of herself in a mesh outfit that left little to the imagination. Once again, though, she gave the look an animal vibe by the addition of some furry ears.