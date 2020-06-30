Aisha Thalia Shows Off Underboob In White Bikini As She Calls Herself ‘Queen Of Hats’

Instagram model Aisha Thalia teased her 553,000 followers with her latest post today. The celebrity showed off her fantastic figure in a white bikini. In the caption, she commented on the fact she had paired the outfit with a large hat, calling herself the “Queen of Hats.”

The captivating photo showed Aisha standing side on to the camera. She wore a dazzling white bikini that showed off her summer glow perfectly. The top was loose-fitting and, in previous images posted to her official Instagram account, showed knotted straps that did up at the back with shoestring straps. This item of clothing barely covered her ample assets as she raised one arm to hold down the hat that she was also wearing.

The enormously wide-brimmed hat covered her face. Beneath it, some of her golden curls could still be seen and the model discussed her secret to maintaining her perfect curls. Aisha noted that it was important to leave curls alone as much as possible, especially when it came to using heat for styling. She also advised on deep conditioning twice a week.

Her bikini bottom sat high on her hips and the celebrity bent one leg to further enhance her killer curves. One of her hands rested at the waistband and her perfectly manicured nails featured what appeared to be a shade of bright pink polish.

Aisha stood in front of what appeared to be a tall palm tree, resting her weight against it for support as she posed. In the background, the crystal clear water of a swimming pool was highlighted. It was surrounded by a high rock wall that gave the area a private vibe.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Yesss baby team hats and curls,” said Maxim Cover Girl 2020, Jillisa Lynn.

“You are looking so gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Love the hat, can I have one too,” said another user.

“You look great girlllllll!!!” a fourth person gushed, also adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyed and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha recently showed off a more natural look on Instagram. Once again, in that image, the celebrity showed off a large-brimmed hat as she showed off her fresh-faced makeup.