Meg Turney Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black Strappy Lingerie

On Tuesday, June 30, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 762,000 followers to enjoy.

In the suggestive snap, the 33-year-old is seen sitting on the edge of a bed adorned with a white duvet and matching pillows. She arched her back and placed her hand under her chin. Meg tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a strappy black lingerie set with cut-out detailing from the clothing brand, Honey Birdette. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Meg kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a sparkling belly button ring.

For the photo, the Twitch streamer pulled back her hair in a low bun and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that her “elbow placement” accentuated her sculpted hips. She then went on to say that the entire photoset will be made available to those who are subscribed to her Patreon account. Meg also noted that professional photographer Wes Ellis took the picture.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous Meg,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Okay Meg what’s it like being so gorgeous???” added a different devotee.

“You are a babe,” remarked another admirer.

“Gorgeous as usual,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Meg has not yet responded to the comments. Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go topless and covered her chest with body gems. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.