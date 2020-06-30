Alexa Collins Goes Braless Under A Low-Cut Black Robe & Poses With Her Dogs

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins shared a sweet and sexy Instagram post with her 991,000 Instagram followers in which she showed off her curves while posing with her dogs. Alexa opted to show off a new piece of art that she added to her home decor, which featured her two pups.

Alexa stood in front of a plain white wall that featured one large piece of art in a thin black frame. The picture was of her two dogs in a Louis Vuitton trunk with their names on the front. The trunk in the image had a quilted interior, and both of the pups had designer bandanas around their necks.

Alexa opted to show off her dogs in front of the painting and held one in each hand as she stood in front of it. She gave her followers all the information in the caption for where she obtained the picture and who created in, in case any of her fans wanted to purchase one depicting their own four-legged friends.

Alexa’s ensemble was casual, yet managed to showcase her ample assets to perfection. She lounged in a slightly oversized black robe that draped over her toned figure. The belt defined her waist a bit, but the garment was still quite large on her petite frame. However, she left the neckline of the robe open so that it plunged nearly all the way to her belly button, leaving a serious amount of cleavage exposed.

Her blond locks hung down in an effortless style, and her beauty look was soft and minimal. She had what appeared to be a pink gloss on her lips, and a hint of highlighter to accentuate her features. Neutral tones seemed to draw attention to her gorgeous eyes.

The second snap seemed to have been captured between poses, as her gaze had turned away from the camera and she had burst out in laughter. Her followers absolutely loved the adorable snap featuring the latest addition to her home decor, and the post racked up over 3,500 likes and 86 comments in three hours.

“This is so cool,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the customized painting.

“That second pic is fantastic,” another follower added, captivated by Alexa’s smile.

“Stunning sexy and cute,” a third fan complimented.

“So intoxicatingly beautiful,” another remarked, punctuating his comment with a string of heart emoji.

The sweet snap featuring her dogs isn’t the only picture that Alexa posted today. As The Inquistir reported, she also shared a smoking-hot series of shots in which she rocked a white backless dress that clung to every inch of her physique and showcased her incredible body to perfection.