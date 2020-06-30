Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Booty In Tight Jeans In Flirty New Selfie

Niece Waidhofer has been busy sharing lots of selfies as of late on her Instagram feed, and her newest post from today was no exception. She posed lying on the ground in a tight black-and-white outfit, and the flirty selfie has racked up over 52,400 likes in the first two hours since it went live.

She posed on a fuzzy light gray rug, and lied on her side as she turned her head towards the mirror. Her ensemble included a white tank top and black pants, and the latter had a high waistline with a snug fit that allowed her to show off her curvy derrière. In addition, her chest was also visible and the top had a low cut that left a hint of her sideboob showing.

The model raised one hand in the air as she held her black phone, and glanced at the screen with a sultry pout on her face. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part with her locks falling down towards the floor, and her makeup application complemented her look well. It seemingly included silver eyeshadow, long dark lashes, and very light pink lipstick. It didn’t look like she wore any jewelry, nor did she have a manicure.

Behind her was a coffee table and a black couch, and the room had large windows with views of the skies covered in small clouds.

In the geotag, Niece joked that she was at the “Walmart Temple,” and she also wrote a humorous caption and compared her face to Angelina Jolie. Some of her followers couldn’t help but note these things, with the rest gushing about her good looks in the comments section.

“Sweetie best I have ever seen,” declared an admirer.

“HAHAH. Just noticed the Walmart temple,” wrote a second supporter.

“Lol you do look like Angelina Jolie in this pic bigtime. LARA,” exclaimed a third devotee.

“Angelina Jolie yes i see it hahahah maybe you are her younger sister,” suggested another social media user.

Niece also posted another selfie to her page on June 3, that time posing in black lace lingerie. Her long bra had scalloped lace along her cleavage and more lace accents under her chest, and she also rocked a pair of tiny thong bottoms with straps that rested low on her waist. It was also hard to ignore the GIF that she strategically placed right in front of her face, and it was of a K-Pop star blowing a kiss.