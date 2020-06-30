Kyle Richards Shares Stunning Family Photos During Aspen Getaway With Mauricio Umansky & Their Daughters

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star got emotional as her family celebrated her husband's 50th birthday.

Kyle Richards shared a series of gorgeous family photos to Instagram in honor of her husband Mauricio Umansky’s 50th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her handsome husband posed with their daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, in photos taken during a family getaway to Aspen.

The gorgeous family spent the day on a hike in the Aspen woods and were pictured in casual gear in a setting far away from their Encino estate. In the first photo posted on Kyle’s Instagram page, a bearded Mauricio raised his arm up high as the women in his family huddled beside him on a beautiful sunny day. Another snap showed them crossing a small wooden bridge and other pics showed the daughters showing off their fashionable hiking gear as they posed by a lake.

A final photo showed Kyle and her family out to dinner, where the birthday boy wore a black cowboy hat as he engaged in a group hug with his wife and daughters. Kyle and her eldest daughter Farrah appear to be especially emotional in the photo.

In the caption to the slideshow, Kyle revealed that the family packed a picnic and went on a hike to celebrate Mauricio’s life in a “beautiful” way. She also noted that when the last photo was taken, her husband of 24 years said heartfelt words that had all of them in tears.

In comments to the photos, Kyle’s fans marveled over how her family’s deep love for one another is so apparent.

“I would take this over a million dollars any day Kyle,” one fan wrote. “You are truly blessed to have such a loving family. And the last picture speaks volumes.”

“Seriously? Now I’m in tears,” another added.”The genuineness of your family always shows thru!”

“You can literally feel the love in that last picture,” a third fan chimed in. “You guys are so blessed.”

“What a privilege to watch this family grow over the years,” another added. “True love. True parenting. Amazing family. The realist family and love I’ve seen in any reality show.”

While Mauricio has the gift of a loving family every day of his life, Kyle didn’t skimp on his actual birthday gift. On her Instagram stories, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran shared that she got her man a rugged electric bike as a gift for his milestone birthday, according to photos posted by Bravo.com. Kyle also thanked Mauricio for being a positive role model for their girls and for his outgoing nature and sense of adventure.