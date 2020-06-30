‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Weighs In On Bethenny Frankel’s Season 12 Absence

Dorinda Medley is reacting to Bethenny Frankel's decision to quit the show in August 2019.

Dorinda Medley commented on Bethenny Frankel’s absence on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City during a recent appearance on Chanel Omari’s podcast, Chanel in the City.

Months after Bethenny left the Bravo reality series after starring on the show for eight seasons, Dorinda admitted that when it came to her role on the show, Bethenny was a big loss for the Bravo series.

“Bethenny was an NFL varsity player so I don’t care what the girls say… It was a HUGE loss,” Dorinda told Chanel, according to a report shared by ET Canada on June 20.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City have seen in recent months, many of Dorinda’s co-stars, including Luann de Lesseps, have made it clear that they did not miss Bethenny during production on the currently airing episodes, nor did they feel that she was vital to the show’s success. Still, Dorinda feels that Bethenny is a great reality star, regardless of whether or not she is liked by her former cast mates.

“There’s no way around it. Love her, hate her. I mean, I used to watch the one-liners and pi** my pants and say to myself, ‘Why can’t I be like that?!'” Dorinda admitted.

Dorinda went on to say that if it weren’t for Bethenny, she and her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars would have never been introduced to Leah McSweeney, who was added to the show around the time that Bethenny departed.

In closing, Dorinda said that while she and her co-stars were joined by Tinsley Mortimer for the first half of Season 12, Tinsley didn’t make that great of a “housewife” because she wasn’t willing to showcase all aspects of her life for the series, including her love life with now-fiance Scott Kluth.

Dorinda Medley and Bethenny Frankel attend Skinnygirl’s “Have A Drink With Us” event. Craig Barritt / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda also applauded Bethenny as a star player during an interview with People TV in April.

After admitting, via YouTube, that her Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Ramona Singer, had suggested that Season 12 was better than past seasons because Bethenny wasn’t on it, Dorinda said that Bethenny made for “great TV” and added that she missed her during filming on the currently airing episodes last year.

She then said that while Bethenny was a crucial part of the show, she made it clear that fans would still be in for a great 12th season of the series.