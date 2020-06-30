Jennifer Aniston Encourages Fans To Wear A Mask In New Instagram Post: ‘It Really Shouldn’t Be A Debate’

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram page earlier today with a simple request for her 34.4 million followers: “wear a d*mn mask.”

The actress, who only recently joined the social media platform back in October, wrote a lengthy plea in the upload urging her fans to take the “necessary step” and wear a face-covering in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases reach record-highs in a number of states across the country.

She noted that while wearing a mask can be “inconvenient and uncomfortable,” it cannot be worse than businesses closing, exhaustion amongst health care professionals, or the staggering number of lives that have been lost due to the coronavirus.

Wearing a mask has become a hot topic across the United States. Many health experts highly suggest wearing them when out in public, especially as a means to help prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus. Some, however, have argued that the recommendation is a violation of rights, which Aniston directly responded to in her post.

“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate,” she said.

She concluded by reminding her fans to wear a mask while out in public and to encourage others to do so as well.

Aniston also accompanied her message with a selfie that saw her following her own advice. She sported a solid black facemask over her mouth and nose as she gazed at the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

Many fans showed their support for the Friends star’s plea by hitting the like button over 2.3 million times within the upload’s first hour of going live. It has amassed nearly 28,000 comments as well, many from her celeb pals expressing their agreement with Aniston’s message.

“Exactly,” commented Reese Witherspoon, who stars with Aniston on the Apple+ TV series The Morning Show.

“It’s so easy to do,” said Rita Wilson. Wilson, along with her husband Tom Hanks, tested positive for coronavirus while visiting Australia back in March.

“WORDED PERFECTLY. and could you be anymore beautiful? Wow,” added actress Drew Barrymore.

Other famous names supporting Aniston in the comments section included Olivia Wilde, Kevin Bacon, Julia Roberts, and Jameela Jamil.

Aniston previously addressed the coronavirus pandemic on her Instagram page last month, however, that post was on a more humorous note. The upload included a throwback photo of the now 51-year-old throwing up the middle finger, which seemed to represent her feelings at the time about COVID-19.