Sierra Skye Tugs On Skimpy Black Bikini In Tantalizing Instagram Video

On Tuesday, June 30, American model Sierra Skye made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a tantalizing Instagram video with her 4.1 million followers.

The brief clip showed the 24-year-old posing in what appears to be her living room. Hanging wall art, a gray sectional couch, and a coffee table can be seen in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a black bikini that featured a plunging top with gold detailing and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display. Sierra piled on the accessories, wearing hoop earrings, a pendant necklace, numerous rings, bracelets on both of her wrists, and a belly button ring.

The blond bombshell pulled back her luscious locks in a bun with loose pieces framing her face. While Sierra did not appear to be wearing any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant.

In the video, the Instagram star tucked a strand of her hair behind her ear, as she tugged on her bikini bottoms. She lowered her gaze and swayed her hips. The clip ends with Sierra turning her neck to look off into the distance, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to compliment her. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Hey pretty! You look great,” wrote a fan, adding a thumbs-up emoji to the comment.

“Wow, God was having a good day when he made this one,” added a different devotee.

“You look amazing in everything,” remarked another admirer, along with a string of red heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Sierra has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut orange one-piece. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.