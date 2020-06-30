WWE Rumors: Another Former Superstar Teases Impact Debut At ‘Slammiversary’

Former WWE superstar Heath Slater seemed to hint at his next big career move on Tuesday, as his latest social media activity suggests he might be signing with Impact Wrestling and making his debut for the company at its upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.

In a Twitter post shared on Tuesday morning, Slater shared a five-second clip of himself working out on an exercise bike, with his face mostly obscured by the lack of lighting and dark background. The date “July 18” and the words “coming soon” were displayed on the screen in the brief video, while the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion’s caption succinctly told his followers to watch out for something.

Together with dozens of other wrestlers, Slater was released by WWE in mid-April as part of the company’s budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a former main roster talent, the 36-year-old is in the final weeks of a 90-day noncompete clause that is set to expire on July 15. This would allow him to legally sign with Impact right in time for this year’s edition of Slammiversary.

Although there was some talk about Slater joining another rival promotion — All Elite Wrestling — upon the expiry of his noncompete clause, it appears that the company does not have any interest in adding the former 3MB member to its roster. According to a previous report from Cultaholic, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes said in an Instagram live Q&A session in May that it’s a “no on Heath Slater,” in response to a fan who asked if there are any plans of bringing him in.

Slater’s apparent tease for Slammiversary came nearly three weeks after his former WWE tag team partner Rhyno seemingly dropped a hint about an imminent reunion in Impact Wrestling. As documented by Wrestling Inc., the June 9 episode of Impact! Featured a segment where Rohit Raju told Rhyno that he should be “treating him as a tag team partner.” The veteran wrestler then responded by saying that he already has one, and “he’s got kids” — a direct reference to Slater’s catchphrase when the two of them were the SmackDown brand’s inaugural tag team champions following WWE’s 2016 brand extension.

Slater is far from the only recent WWE release expected to debut or re-debut for Impact at Slammiversary, which has been promoted through multiple commercials featuring other superstars who were let go by WWE around the same time. These include former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, whose move to Impact was recently described as a “done deal.”