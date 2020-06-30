‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Says She’s Not ‘Gagged’ Amid Season 10, Looks Back On Joanna Krupa Lawsuit

Brandi Glanville has dealt with a lot of legal drama due to her role on 'RHOBH.'

Brandi Glanville appeared on a recent episode of The Rumour Mill podcast and during the show, she confirmed that when it comes to the cease and desist letter she received during filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year, she isn’t letting the legal drama prevent her from speaking her truth.

While chatting with the host days ago, Brandi, who has appeared on the series on and off in recent years after making her debut as a “friend” during Season 2, said that while she did receive the letter, she has not officially been “gagged.”

“I’m not gagged, I have a cease and desist, but that doesn’t mean I have to follow it,” Brandi explained, according to a June 29 report from Reality Blurb.

Although Brandi doesn’t have to do a thing when it comes to the letter she received from Denise Richards during filming, she acknowledged that the past lawsuit she faced from Joanna Krupa was enough to scare her a bit. After all, the two of them were involved in years of legal drama that proved to be quite costly for Brandi.

“But after being sued by another housewife about two years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk,” Brandi explained.

Brandi was sued by Joanna, who previously starred on Bravo’s since-canceled Real Housewives of Miami, several years ago after she made some despicable comments in regard to Joanna having a foul odor on an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

According to Brandi, she and her fellow Real Housewives sign contracts in which they agree not to sue one another. However, that contract did not keep Denise from sending her the letter of cease and desist.

Brandi went on to say that she found it “funny” that Denise took action against her before seeing what it was that she actually said during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.

Joanna Krupa attends the George Lopez Foundation 10th Anniversary Celebration Party. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi has made it clear that she is not afraid of Denise’s legal threats in recent months by continuously teasing her fans and followers about what happened between them after Denise married husband Aaron Phypers in 2018. In fact, just days ago, the longtime reality star and mother of two posted a photo of the two of them kissing one another on her Twitter page.

Although some fans suspected that the woman in the photo wasn’t actually Denise, Brandi confirmed to one of her followers days later that the women in the pic was, in fact, Denise and not a look-a-like.