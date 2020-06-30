Nazanin Mandi Displays Toned Physique In Leopard-Print Bikini For Latest Instagram Upload

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The model continues to wow her followers with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

In the first shot, Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a leopard-print bikini. She displayed her toned physique and went barefoot for the occasion. Mandi decorated her toenails with what looked to be black polish and opted for no visible jewelry. She kept her fingernails short for the occasion and styled her curly shoulder-length dark hair down. For her makeup application, Mandi appeared to be going for a natural look.

She took a full-length selfie in the mirror with her phone which had a snakeskin-print case. She posed next to a semi-sheer white curtain and stood on a fluffy carpet. Mandi parted her legs and rested one foot on tiptoes. She tilted her head to the right slightly and gazed into her phone screen while taking the image. Mandi rested one hand on her thigh and looked nothing short of incredible in the matching set.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped in a cut-out one-shouldered snakeskin-print swimsuit. Mandi kept her curly locks down and her makeup look to a bare minimum. She took another selfie in the mirror in the same location but posed on her knees. Mandi was caught taking the pic next to her cat who was sat next to her left hand. The 33-year-old flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

For her caption, Mandi explained that both the bikini and one-piece are from the fashion brand Missguided. She also treated followers with a discount code that will allow them to get 20 percent off on the brand’s website.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 21,300 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her followers.

“You look amazing,” one user wrote.

“Your hips are the gold standard,” another devotee shared.

“Omg, you look incredible. I need this bikini,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look gorg in both but that one piece is fire,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a short black one-shouldered dress with lace-up heels, which showed off her manicured toes that were decorated with white polish. For her makeup, Mandi appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner for the occasion.