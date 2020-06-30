Suzy Cortez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Red Lingerie

On Tuesday, June 30, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing in a dimly lit room adorned with floral wallpaper. She stood next to what appears to be a credenza with a glass vase containing numerous red roses on top of it. Suzy placed one of her hands on her hip and the other on the furniture. She gazed directly at the photographer, parting her full lips.

The winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World competition flaunted her fantastic figure in a red lace lingerie set that featured a plunging bustier with cut-out detailing and matching underwear. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoo on her ribcage. The Instagram star kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of statement earrings.

For the photo shoot, Suzy styled her long locks in loose curls and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be brown eyeshadow and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the color of her lingerie.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“As hot as ever,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You look amazing my love!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore skimpy black underwear while straddling a chair. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.