Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Serious Cleavage In Blue Bikini Top For Latest Spicy Update

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders put her killer cleavage on display for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she was photographed lying down in a dark blue bikini top while embellishing her assets and holding up a golf ball.

The 32-year-old originally made a name for herself on the golf course, and incorporated the sport she loves for this steamy snap. Sonders did not show much of her full body in the close-up pic, but still provided her fans with plenty of eye-candy.

The Michigan State University product was shot as she laid down on a practice putting green. She looked back as the camera was just behind her head. Sonders had a giant smile across her gorgeous face and her bright blue eyes stood out. Her left arm was wrapped around the front of her breasts which helped accentuate them, while her right arm was raised to hold a golf ball over her eye. There was another stray ball beside her on the green.

Sonders sported a dark blue swimsuit top with white outline, and white straps that tied behind her neck. The tiny top struggled to contain her generous bust. She had two rings on her right hand, and a hoop earring was visible in her left ear. Her nails appeared to be covered in a light pink polish, and her tanned skin popped against the dark backdrop and swimsuit top. The camera angle, the revealing top, and the scintillating pose all helped to give followers a clear view of her assets. In her caption, she promoted a golf-related website.

The television personality uploaded the image on Tuesday afternoon for her 477,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly flocked to the tantalizing snap, as it earned over 2,700 likes in just over an hour after going live. Sonders had nearly 100 comments in short order. Her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans responded to the pic and the caption.

“I can’t even golf, but I’m in,” one follower commented.

“Girl you’re so iconic. I work at SportClips and you’re on our TVs every damn day and I be telling customers ‘see that golf girl?'” a supportive fan wrote.

Multiple Instagram users reacted to Sonders’ choice of golf ball.

“But seriously who hits Maxflis? You’re beautiful as always,” one replied.

“That’s close to the Jan Stevenson Maxfli bathtub picture back in the day!” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders shared another pic from this same shoot back in April. She used golf balls to cover the bottom-half of her body in that photo.