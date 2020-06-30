Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Reportedly Have ‘Bumps’ In Their Relationship Ahead Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 11

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are reportedly experiencing bumps in their relationship.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga may not be in the place they were when Melissa first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 3 but according to a new report, they aren’t the best of friends either.

With filming on the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo reality series expected to resume soon, an insider told Hollywood Life that while Teresa and Melissa did come together after the tragic loss of Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga’s father, Giacinto Gorga, in April, the dynamic between the two women is far from flawless as they prepare to celebrate the 4th of July holiday as a family.

As the outlet explained, the Gorgas are planning to commute back and forth from their mansion in Montville, New Jersey to the shore, where they own a home on the water, as filming resumes on the new episodes.

“They’re planning a big Fourth of July party for friends and family and Teresa and her kids should be there. She and Teresa are in a good place because of Nonno’s death, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t have their bumps,” the insider shared, adding that Melissa is excited to get back to filming in July.

In addition to navigating through her challenging relationship with her sister-in-law, who she’s been starring alongside on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the past eight seasons, Melissa and her husband have been dealing with the hardships that have come with watching their her only daughter, 14-year-old Antonia, grow up and the emotions that come with the experience.

While Melissa and Joe also have two sons, the couple is reportedly “struggling” with Antonia because they want her to stay at home with their family forever.

According to the report, Melissa loves how similar she and Antonia are looking as Antonia gets older and dad Joe is said to be very protective of his child, especially when it comes to her dating endeavors.

“He’s a typical strict, Italian father,” the source shared.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice pose backstage at the Rookie USA fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Teresa and Melissa requested prayers from their fans and followers earlier this year after Teresa and Joe’s father fell ill. Then, in the weeks that followed, the sisters-in-law shared tribute posts to Giacinto, along with several images of him with their kids and one another.

No word yet on when the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere on Bravo.