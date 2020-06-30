Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book Temporarily Blocked By Judge

A judge has temporarily blocked the publication of a planned tell-all book from President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, The Daily Beast reported. However, the matter is far from settled and she may yet be allowed to continue with publishing the book.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother. She has written Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which promises to be a juicy tell-all filled with allegations about the goings-on within the Trump family. However, her father has launched a bid to prevent the publication of the book.

Specifically, Robert and his and Donald’s sisters, Maryanne and Elizabeth, claim that the book violates the confidentiality clause that Mary Trump signed off on when the estate of family patriarch Fred Trump Sr. was settled on his death in 1999.

Initially, Robert and the family filed suit in Queens to stop the book’s publication, but that suit was thrown out almost immediately, and the judge in that case told the family to file suit in New York’s Supreme Court, which it did.

On Tuesday, Judge Hal Greenwald granted a temporary restraining order blocking the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, from disseminating the book.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Greenwald also ordered Mary Trump and her publisher to appear before him on July 10 to make their case.

Tuesday’s ruling is only temporary and does not block the publication of the book once and for all. Rather, it only stalls the publication of the book until a court has had the chance to rule on the merits of the Trump family’s suit. The court may yet decide to allow the book’s publication, or it may side with the Trump family and order the publisher not to publish it.

Ms. Trump’s attorney, Ted Boutrous, said via BBC News that the judge’s order, though temporary, violates his client’s First Amendment rights to free speech.

“This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robert’s Trump lawyer, Charles Harder, applauded the ruling, and promised not only to fight the publication of the book, but to sue Mary for damages.

“We look forward to vigorously litigating this case and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract,” Harder said, referring to the confidentiality clause Mary Trump supposedly signed and then violated.