CupcakKe Showcases New Chest Tattoo In Bandeau Top & High-Waisted Skirt

The rapper CupcakKe — who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela — recently took to Instagram to update her followers with a couple of new photos of herself.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a skimpy white bandeau top with long loose-fitted sleeves. The item of clothing helped display her decolletage as well as her midriff. CupcakKe showcased the numerous tattoos inked on her chest and paired the ensemble with a high-waisted pink skirt. She rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of neon yellow polish and accessorized with large hoop earrings. CupcakKe styled her long dark hair in braids and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and shimmery eyeshadow.

The 23-year-old posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was captured sitting down behind a white table inside what looked to be a restaurant. She placed one hand on the side of her face and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile. CupcakKe tilted her head to the left and rested her elbow on a menu.

In the next slide, the entertainer rested one arm on the back of the chair and raised her other hand to her face. CupcakKe flashed a smile and showed off her pearly whites. Even though one side of her long locks covered one eye, she was still glowing.

For her caption, CupcakKe explained that the large butterfly on her chest is new. She also credited Fashion Nova Curve for her ensemble.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 14,800 likes and over 5,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Omg that tattoo is gorgeous queen,” one user wrote, adding a love heart emoji.

“SLAY BABYGIRL U ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“You deserve absolutely everything you’re getting!! Can’t wait to see you at the top!!!” remarked a third fan.

“YOU’RE THE MOST GORGEOUS EVERR,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media following is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a black bandeau top and opted for a sheer long-sleeved black garment over the top that covered her hands. To complete the outfit, CupcakKe paired the look with a Gucci skirt with a thigh-high slit. She rocked black leather heels and sported her long dark curly hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, CupcakKe seemingly applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, false eyelashes, and eyeshadow.