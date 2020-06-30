Valentina Ferragni Stuns In A Purple Bikini: ‘Under The Tuscany Sun’

Valentina Ferragni wowed her 3.4 million followers with a titillating new Instagram update. In the latest snap uploaded today, the Italian model decided to dress up in an ultra-revealing purple bikini that flaunted her assets and fit figure.

In the brand-new snapshot, Valentina was photographed in what looked like a resort. According to the geotag, she was at the Conti di San Bonifacio Wine & Wellness Retreat – Boutique Hotel in Tuscany. Clad in her skimpy swimwear, the model leaned on a wooden post and stood with her right foot forward. She tilted her head as she gazed into the camera lens with a sultry expression on her face.

Behind her were two sets of glass doors and windows with one possibly leading to her hotel room. They were dome-shaped and had an Italian vibe with its stone architecture covered in vines.

Valentina rocked a bright-colored two-piece swimsuit that flattered her body. The top boasted padded balconette cups that hardly contained her chest. Its deep neckline displayed a generous amount of her décolletage. The underwire that acted as support pushed her breasts up, which showed more cleavage in the process.

She sported matching bottoms that seemed like a thong. The low-cut waistband clung to her hips, which highlighted her taut stomach. The color of her swimwear brought out her sun-kissed complexion.

Valentina left her blond hair down, parted to the side, and styled in soft waves. Its strands cascaded down her shoulders and back. She enhanced her beauty with her signature makeup look. She appeared to wear a foundation that had good coverage, defined eyebrows, and several layers of black mascara. She presumably added a coral blush, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick. She decided to wear two layers of necklaces and a bangle as her accessories for the day.

Valentina wrote a short caption, indicating where she was and added a purple emoji — which matched her bathing suit. In less than a day of being published on her social media page, the new share gained more than 110,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Avid fans and her fellow influencers, including sister Chiara Ferragni, took to the comments section and wrote adoring messages. Most of them expressed their thoughts about her jaw-dropping display, while some others simply dropped a trail of emoji.

“You are so beautiful!!! That golden tan suits you. Have fun!” one of her fans commented.

“Your body looks more defined. It improved a lot. Hard work paid off! Keep up the good work,” another admirer wrote.

“I love your eyes!! They look mesmerizing. I could get lost just by looking at them,” a third Instagram user added.