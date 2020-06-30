Ayesha Curry Stuns In Light-Wash Jeans & A White Tank Top

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry stunned her 7.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous triple update in which she showcased her natural beauty in a simple ensemble. Ayesha, who is married to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, sat perched on the stairs in her home, and looked serene and stunning in the trio of shots.

The wall behind Ayesha was a neutral hue, and the lower portion of a large framed piece of art was visible above her. In the first snap, Ayesha rocked a simple white tank top that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The top skimmed over her curves without clinging too tightly, and showed off her toned arms. She paired the basic tank with light-wash jeans that had frayed hems for a casual, bohemian vibe.

Ayesha’s long locks tumbled down her chest and shoulders in textured waves and braids, and she gazed directly at the camera. She rested one elbow on her knee, placing her hand atop her head, and draped the other forearm across her thigh. Her beauty look was minimal, and accentuated her naturally stunning features.

The second snap Ayesha shared was a close-up, and showed off a bit more of her beauty look as well as her pearly white smile. A thin strap was visible beneath the thicker strap of her tank top, suggesting she may have either a pale bra underneath or that she layered sleeveless tanks. Bold brows framed her eyes, and she appeared to have a soft nude gloss on her lips. She flashed a smile at the camera in the joyful shot.

Ayesha returned to the stairs for the third and final snap in the update, and posed with one leg bent and the other crossed, wrapping her arms around the bent leg as she tilted her head slightly. She rocked several pairs of delicate earrings as well as a bracelet on one wrist, but remained unadorned other than that.

Her followers loved the post, and it received over 98,600 likes within two hours, as well as 531 comments from her eager fans.

“Why are you so perfect,” one follower commented.

“Girllllll please tell me what type of hair this is? You look like a goddess,” another fan remarked.

“Beautiful inside and out,” yet another follower added.

“Steph Curry is lucky to have a beautiful woman like you!” a fourth fan wrote.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha stunned her Instagram followers by sharing a double update in which she flaunted her slimmed down physique in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.