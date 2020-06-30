YouTube Guru Tati Westbrook Claims Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson Fed Her ‘Poisonous Lies’ About James Charles

The popular makeup artist reignites the YouTube beauty war.

Tati Westbrook is breaking her silence about the drama that blew up the YouTube beauty world last year, and she’s pointing fingers at two of the industry’s biggest names.

In “Breaking my Silence,” her first video post in nearly two months, the 38-year-old makeup guru opened up about her infamous “Bye Sister” video that she posted in May 2019. Tati went into detail as she explained why she publicly called out her longtime friend James Charles for shady business deals with a rival company and for allegedly using his fame to make inappropriate advances on straight men.

In the 40-minute clip, Tati alleged that fellow YouTube stars Jeffree star and Shane Dawson “manipulated” her into making the explosive video by giving her false information about James, whom she mentored.

“I made [the video] as a result of all the poisonous lies that were fed to me by Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star,” Tati claimed in the new video. “The information they were giving me was terrifying.”

Tati said she was told that there were “a lot of victims that were going to come forward” to “destroy” James.

“Believing those lies and letting myself be gaslit into making that video is one of the biggest regrets of my life,” the YouTube beauty mogul said.

Tati also revealed that even though James has made mistakes, she always “believed” in him. She said that after the feud died down, she and James got together late last year to compare texts, stories, and DMs and determined that Star and Dawson orchestrated the drama. Tati said that she apologized to James and they forgave each other and agreed to wait patiently until it was safe for her to share her story.

She added that James wanted to be by her side to film the “Breaking My Silence” video, but she opted to film it alone because she felt it was “important” to do so.

In response to Tati’s new video, Dawson called her “manipulative” and “insane” and accusing her of “fake crying,” according to Page Six.

Star has not yet responded to Tati’s allegations.

At the time of the original “Bye Sister” video, Star publicly backed Tati’s claims about James and the young YouTuber’s follower count plummeted by millions. Tati and Star later took down their videos about James, and the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder even apologized for getting involved in the drama.

James posted a tear-filled response video, then came back later with a more aggressive rebuttal, “No More Lies,” to clear his name before the drama died down.