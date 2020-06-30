Casi Davis Sizzles In A Black Crochet Bikini & Maxi Skirt

Casi Davis caused a stir among her Instagram followers with a new set of bikini snaps on Tuesday afternoon. The sultry shots featured the model wearing a black crochet ensemble that showcased all of her incredible curves from several stunning angles.

In her caption, Casi noted that this was an outfit from Fashion Nova. In the initial photo, there were two images edited together showing Casi wearing this “Summer Beach Babe” look.

The 32-year-old bikini model flaunted her curves in a black crochet top and thong bikini bottoms, covering her lower half with a full-length crochet cover-up skirt.

The model wore her long, blond hair in loose waves that cascaded over one shoulder and down her back. She appeared to utilize neutral colors for her makeup palette during this photoshoot. She seemingly wore a nude lip color, bronzer on her cheeks, and a bit of eyeliner and mascara on her lashes.

The first photo showed Casi from the front. She had one hip cocked and had her hands raised to the shoulder straps of her bikini top. She gazed seductively toward the photographer as she flaunted a hint of cleavage, her flat tummy, and curvy hips.

The second part of this initial photo showed Casi turned to show off her pert derriere and nearly bare back. The second slide of this new Instagram post gave Casi’s 1.3 million fans a better glimpse of her curvy booty as she sat on the floor and looked back toward the camera over her shoulder.

“Not a bad picture in the bunch,” praised one of Casi’s fans.

The final look featuring this crochet bikini and stunning coverup showed Casi standing again, casting her gaze down and to her side as her bum commanded everybody’s attention.

“Bootyful in black,” someone teased in the comment section.

Thousands of Casi’s fans liked this post within minutes and dozens of them commented as well.

“Your midday motivation to get through workday never lets me down,” one fan noted.

“Wow Spectacular and divine,” someone else detailed.

Some fans may have thought this see-through crochet skirt looked a bit familiar, and there was a good reason for that. A few months ago, Casi shared a different photo on Instagram that showed her wearing what appeared to be the same skirt in a different color.

This time, the model’s followers had the opportunity to appreciate this unique piece from a variety of angles, each one of them showcasing Casi’s phenomenal physique. Given the model’s stunning hourglass figure, it likely came as no surprise to her fans that she adores a coverup like this that allows her to highlight all of her luscious curves.