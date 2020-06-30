Ellie O’Donnell Rocks A Red, White & Blue String Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Ellie O’Donnell went patriotic in a red, white, and blue ensemble for her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous model stunned as she showed off her gym-honed figure during an outdoor photo session.

In the sexy shot, Ellie looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy string bikini. The tiny top featured one blue cup and one red cup with “America” written across it in white letters. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The blue bikini bottoms featured white trim and tied around her curvy hips while putting the spotlight on her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the photo.

She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses, white sneakers on her feet, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Ellie posed outside in front of some white sand and trees. She stood with her legs apart as she looked away from the camera and tugged on her bikini top. She arched her back slightly and wore a sultry expression on her face. A clear, blue sky could be seen above her.

Ellie wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The platinum locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. Although her eyes were covered by her sunglasses, the application did appear to consist of defined brows.

She also looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She also seemed to include pink gloss on her full lips to complete the glam look.

Ellie’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t waste time showing their appreciation for the photo. The post garnered more than 22,000 likes within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 220 messages.

“Body goals,” one follower stated.

“She is so hot omg,” another declared.

“Wow babe,” a third social media user wrote.

“The most flawless girl,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to putting her petite figure in the limelight. She’s been known to sport racy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and revealing tops in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a pink bathing suit by the pool. That post has earned more than 42,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.