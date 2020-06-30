Brit Manuela Tugs Down Her Shorts To Show Off Her Chiseled Abs In Scorching-Hot Selfie

Brit Manuela shared a scorching-hot selfie on her Instagram page today that has her fans talking.

The model and fitness trainer looked ready to hit the gym, as she was dressed in scanty workout gear that put the results of her intense exercise regimen on display. She rocked a black sports bra with a square neckline that fell low on her chest to show off her bronzed decolletage and a glimpse of cleavage. The number also featured thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned upper body.

Brit added a pop of color to her ensemble with a pair of neon pink Under Armour shorts that popped against her deep tan. The bottoms appeared snug on her hips and hit just to her upper thighs, offering her devoted followers a look at her sculpted legs. It also had a thick black waistband with the brand’s logo printed on it in bold white lettering. Brit stuck one thumb underneath the band and proceeded to tug it down even lower on her waist as she snapped the photo, exposing her flat midsection and chiseled abs in their entirety.

The brunette bombshell appeared to have been in her room when she took the selfie, as her surroundings were a bed, dresser, and electric piano. She stood with her hips popped slightly out to the side to accentuate her peachy booty, some of which was also exposed as she pulled down the waistband of her shorts.

Brit sported a gold pendant with her athletic wear and tied her dark hair in a low ponytail. She held her cell phone in front of her head, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that her followers got a complete look at her gym-honed physique with the angle.

The post proved to be a huge hit, with more than 28,000 of Brit’s 944,000 followers hitting the like button within six hours of going live to her page. An additional 700 followers flooded the comments section with love as well.

“You’re a motivation,” one person wrote.

Another fan declared that Brit was “the most stunning babe in the world.”

“Hi you’re my life goals,” a third follower admitted.

“Abs on fleek,” added a fourth admirer.

Brit has spent countless hours in the gym to perfect her figure, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. She flaunted her dangerous curves again over the weekend in a series of photos that saw her relaxing poolside in a cheeky floral bikini.