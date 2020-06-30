Arianny Celeste Goes Topless In Taupe Bikini Bottoms To Announce ‘I Can’t Wait To Meet You My Baby!’

Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy earlier today, and she looked stunning in the topless photo. Her fans appeared to love the unexpected revelation since she was able to keep her exciting baby news under wraps for several months.

In the image, Arianny stood in a barren landscape filled with dried, cracked sand with hazy mountains in the background. She wore a pair of taupe bikini bottoms. She did not wear a top, but the mother-to-be held her pink manicured fingers across her breasts as she stared down at her growing baby bump. The UFC octagon girl wore her brunette hair in long soft curls that cascaded down her back, and she had a sparkly headpiece made of two rows of stars that wrapped around her forehead. The model also wore an intricate sparkly choker around her neck that had strands of beads that hung from it around and over her arms and down to her hips. Arianny wore other accessories, too, with several gold rings adorning her fingers and a gold cuff bracelet around one wrist. Plus, she appeared to have a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Arianny appeared to wear makeup in the image. Her closed eyes seemed to have various shades of well-blended eyeshadow as well as black mascara. Her cheeks looked like they had color accenting them, and her lips were filled in with a neutral color to create a beautiful look for the expecting mother. She shared her news in the caption and made some promises to her child. The model’s followers shared the love with more than 56,000 hitting the like button and over 1,800 leaving a positive message for Arianny and her baby.

“Glowing in every way,” declared UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer.

“Congratulations, you are beautiful! When I was pregnant, we crossed paths once, and you complimented me. It made my day coming from such a beauty. You will love being a mother!” a fan shared.

“No better feeling in the world and no bigger privilege than being a parent. Congratulations to the both of you!!!” gushed a second follower.

“And you are glowing! Shine bright during this time—such a beautiful time for you both. Love you,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

US Magazine reported that Arianny is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Taylor King, and she found out she was pregnant in January. She said that during her pregnancy, she had craved meat, which is not typically a staple of her mostly vegan diet.