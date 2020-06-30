Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Cleavage In Flirty, Revealing White Maxi Dress

Sara Underwood looked stunning in her latest pair of Instagram snaps. The model shared the new pictures on Tuesday afternoon and her fans were quick to show their love for this feminine, yet sexy, vibe.

As is often the case, Sara wore a garment from the Fashion Nova brand. She noted that this was the line’s “Staying True” dress and it looked absolutely stunning on the model’s figure.

“You make everything look good,” one of Sara’s followers praised.

For this new set of photos, Sara wore the white maxi dress along with a tan fedora hat. As is often the case in her photos, Sara stood outdoors with a gorgeous landscape behind her. However, she seemingly did not note the location where these pictures were taken with her followers.

In the first photo, Sara directly faced the photographer. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup, looking quite natural and beautifully in sync with the overall vibe of her outfit. Sara had her blond tresses styled in loose waves that gently cascaded over her shoulders.

“Naturally BEAUTIFUL,” someone exclaimed in the comment section.

Sara had one hand raised to her hair in the initial snapshot as her other arm hung loosely by her side. In the second snap, Sara was photographed from a bit further away. The full-length photo showed Sara gazing down toward the trail where she was standing, one hand on top of her hat as the other hand raised her dress to keep the hem from skimming the ground.

This maxi dress was a unique style that Sara wore beautifully. The top portion of the garment was described by Fashion Nova as having a V-neck line and cut-out detailing, while the full-length skirt had a ruffle hem. The top had a tie across the front that allowed the wearer to adjust how much coverage was provided. In this case, Sara chose to reveal quite a bit of cleavage along with much of her midriff.

“Gorgeous and sexy Sara,” a follower wrote.

“So sweet, so perfectly beautiful,” another follower noted.

Sara has shared plenty of risque looks on her Instagram in recent weeks, and this one was definitely more moderate in comparison. This wasn’t an entirely prim-and-proper dress by any means though, given the front tie and sexy detailing.

The sweet-yet-sexy vibe of this set of photos was instantaneously successful in generating a lot of heat among Sara’s millions of followers. The post received around 20,000 likes in a mere 40 minutes and the comment section was filled with plenty of heart emoji as people showed their love for this look.