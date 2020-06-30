Dua Lipa Flaunts Phenomenal Figure In A Crocheted Care Bear Bikini

Dua's unique swimsuit looked like the face of Cheer Bear.

Dua Lipa showed off her whimsical taste in swimwear in a set of playful pictures that she shared with her 47.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. Dua’s unusual two-piece looked handmade, and it was inspired a cute cartoon character.

The 24-year-old British singer flaunted her fit physique in a pink crocheted bikini. Both of her top’s tiny cups were designed to look like one of the cuddly, chubby-cheeked characters from the Care Bears franchise. While there is more than one pink Care Bear, it appeared that Cheer Bear’s carnation-pink face covered Dua’s breasts. The grinning greeting card character even had her kind’s signature heart-shaped nose.

Dua’s Care Bear cups were connected together by a hot pink string. The stretchy band matched the top’s thin shoulder straps. The scanty garment left a great deal of Dua’s perky cleavage exposed. Her matching bottoms also featured Cheer Bear’s face. The textured visage was attached to a triangle of crocheted fabric with hot pink trim. The garment’s string ties were the same color.

Dua’s trio of snapshots were all selfies taken indoors. The “Don’t Start Now” songstress photographed herself holding up her phone and posing in front of a round table mirror. The reflective surface had been placed in front of a window with a view of leafy green plants.

For her first photo, Dua puckered her pouty pink lips at the camera. She appeared to have on no makeup, and her two-toned hair was styled in low braided pigtails. Her fingernails had been painted yellow with smiley faces that matched the tiny tattoo on her right pinky finger.

Dua’s face wasn’t visible in the second shot, which provided a better view of her toned stomach and curvy hips. This was also the only photo that captured her bikini bottoms. The final photo was similar to the first, but Dua was using the sides of her arms to slightly push her breasts together. She was also posing with her head titled a bit.

It took just three hours for Dua’s Instagram photos to garner over 3 million likes and 18,000 comments. While the focus of her photos was her unique Care Bear swimwear, not all of the comments were about her swimsuit or her bikini body.

“Those are some healthy leaves,” cracked DJ Diplo.

“She’s too perfect man,” read another response to her post.

“So freakin cute!!!” gushed a third commenter.

“Teddy bears never looked so hot,” a fourth admirer remarked.

This isn’t the first time Dua has posed in a fun and quirky bikini. In another set of Instagram photos, she rocked a colorful two-piece covered with glittering jewels.