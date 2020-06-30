Kellyanne Conway’s Teenage Daughter Is Posting Anti-Trump Content On TikTok

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, has been making anti-Trump content on TikTok, Elle reported.

TikTok, for those not familiar, is a social media streaming platform not unlike YouTube. Popular largely with teenagers and younger people, the platform allows users to create brief videos, often less than a minute long. Mostly the videos consist of users dancing, singing, or lip-syncing.

Like so many of her peers, Claudia Conway has a TikTok account. And using the handle @ClaudiaConway, she uses it in the same way that most other teens and young people to use the platform: which is to say, to post videos of herself singing or dancing, sometimes appearing with friends or family members.

However, she also uses it to poke fun at her mother’s boss.

For example, in one video, which can be seen below, she says she “loves” Trump, but then says the word “love” should be replaced with the phrase “think that we should extinguish.” In the background is a headline from PinkNews referencing her mother’s boss asking the Supreme Court to allow states to ban same-sex couples from adopting.

She also admits that her mother is in Donald Trump’s inner circle. For example, in the video below, Claudia defends herself against accusations that she’s not actually Kellyanne Conway’s daughter.

In another video, she noted that some Trump supporters have taken notice of her connection to the 45th president, as well as for her political views that appear to be in sharp contrast to those of her mom.

Speaking of her seeming opposition to her mother’s political views, she addressed it directly in the comments section of one of her videos.

“Believe it or not you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she said.

And in a video posted on Tuesday, seemingly after the word had gotten out that she’s Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, she showed video of herself dancing in front of comments identifying her.

Claudia Conway is not the only member of Kellyanne’s family who is strongly anti-Trump. Her own husband, George Conway, famously heads The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans keen to prevent Donald Trump from being re-elected in 2016.