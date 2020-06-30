‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Defies The Cold As She Sprawls Out On The Beach In A Cheeky Bikini

Sarah Harris isn’t letting the cold weather ruin her fun. Despite it being winter in New Zealand, the former Playboymodel hit the beach for a steamy new photoshoot, one that warranted her “some weird looks from people in coats.” She took to her Instagram account yesterday to share one of the images from the oceanside camera session that has since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

A geotag included with the upload placed Sarah at Orewa Beach, where she was snapped laying stomach-down across the sand just a short distance away from the shore. The model rested her head in one hand as she sprawled out on the ground, and gazed over the frames of her trendy blue sunglasses at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare. She defied the day’s low temperatures by slipping into a cheeky bikini that perfectly suited her bodacious curves.

Sarah stunned in the skimpy two-piece that hugged her bombshell figure in all of the right ways. The set included a strapless top that showcased her toned upper body and an eyeful of cleavage, as it fell low on her voluptuous chest. It had a striped band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage and boasted a bright color scheme of orange and blue, giving her otherwise all-black ensemble a bold pop of color.

The social media sensation also wore a solid black pair of Brazilian-cut bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The garment’s cheeky style exposed her pert derriere nearly in its entirety, as well as a glimpse of her sculpted legs that were stretched out behind her. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on Sarah’s hips to highlight her trim waist and accentuate her hourglass silhouette.

Sarah’s blond tresses were worn down and spilled over one shoulder as she posed for the camera. She also wore a full face of makeup, which appeared to include a coral lipstick, dark blush, eyeliner, and mascara.

Witnesses to the photoshoot may have found Sarah’s outfit choice strange, but her fans certainly seemed to enjoy the look, as they have hit the like button on the post more than 13,000 times. Hundreds also expressed their admiration for the shot in the comments section.

“You are extremely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Hot and gorgeous,” quipped another fan.

“You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a third admirer gushed.

“Obsesssssssssssed,” added a fourth follower.

While Sarah certainly seems to love her bikinis, she recently traded in her swimwear for warmer attire in another post shared to her page last Friday. The model rocked a cozy yellow sweater in the shot, which she styled in a racy fashion to tease her audience with a glimpse of underboob. That look proved to be just as popular as her summer ensembles, as it has racked up more than 18,000 likes and 384 comments to date.