Kanye West Posts Unusual ‘Still Life’ Of Fruits And Veggies To Celebrate Kim Kardashian Becoming A Billionaire

Kanye West celebrated his wife Kim Kardashian’s latest money moves with an unusual image of a still life featuring vegetables and flowers. The 43-year-old rapper posted the image on his official Twitter account with a caption telling her that he was proud of her for becoming an official billionaire and saying he made her a “still life” because he is blessed that this is “still life.”

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much,” he wrote.

In the image, a green tomato, a tomatillo, a red cherry tomato, and three flowers, orange, pink, and purple, sit on cement in the sunshine.

The message comes after it was announced that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sold 20 percent of her KKW Beauty business for $200 million to Coty. That means that her makeup business is valued at $1 billion, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The expansion will allow Kim to expand her brand, which currently focuses on contouring creams, eye shadow, lipstick, and highlighters into skincare, haircare, personal care, and nail care. It will also allow her to expand into new markets.

“This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty,” Kim said of the news.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Several people replied to Kanye’s tweets with comedic responses. One person posted a meme showing the rapper writing while Shakespeare copied over his shoulder. Others posted their own still life images featuring bananas, leaves and twigs.

Some people praised his art, saying it brought beauty to the mundane.

Others weren’t so kind.

“Friendly reminder that billionaires only exist by hoarding generational wealth, something only accomplished by sacrificing ethical sourcing, poor labor standards, and income inequality. Capitalism at its finest,” noted one person.

Another said that Kim and Kanye should share their wealth with so many people struggling right now amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Still another suggested that the news was false like that of Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner. Kylie was recently removed from Forbes list of youngest billionaires after the magazine claimed that she had falsified information in order to make her business appear to be worth more than it was.