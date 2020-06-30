Laci Kay Somers Stuns In Thong Bikini At The Pool At Night

Laci Kay Somers showed off her figure in a skimpy swimsuit on June 17 from a pool, and she shared another video update today on Instagram that was shot in the same spot. She rocked a thong bikini and stood with her back facing the camera and put her derrière on show.

Her swimsuit featured a strapless top that may have been worn upside down, and the two straps were tied behind her back in bows. But the focus was mainly on her booty as she rocked a matching pair of thong bottoms. The bikini was a dark blue tone and matched the backdrop well.

She wore her hair down and brushed behind her back, with her long locks reaching her lower back. Her makeup application featured light tones, and apparently included silver eyeshadow with purple highlights on her outer lids, dark mascara, and nude lipstick.

At the beginning of the clip, she played with her hair with both hands and extended her left leg behind her. Laci stood at the edge of the water with views of several low steps underwater. Her feet were submerged in the water and she eventually popped out her right leg as she gave a flirty look and stuck her tongue out.

The pool glowed in purple and bright blue tones, and the shot was taken at night with plenty of flash and bright lighting to leave Laci well-illuminated. On the other side of the pool were leafy plants with a glimpse of a volleyball net visible on the right side.

The update was posted nine hours ago, and it’s been watched over 271,800 times so far. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section with a wide array of messages.

“Hot hot hot!! Love you Laci!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“D*m your [sic] so seriously beautiful and a body that’s insanely gorgeous sending endless Love to you,” raved a second devotee.

“Flawless omg so unbelievably stunning,” gushed another admirer.

“Beautiful night for a swim,” observed a fourth social media user.

In addition, the model posted another update five days ago, that time showing off her booty in another ensemble. That time, she posed outside and wore an off-the-shoulder leopard print crop top, a tiny thong, and dark denim. She wore the jeans down below her derrière, leaving her curves on show. She appeared to be soaking up the rays as she tilted her head back with her lips parted in a sultry manner.