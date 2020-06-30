Tinsley Mortimer Will Reportedly Attend The ‘RHONY’ Reunion After Quitting The Show

Tinsley Mortimer is reportedly planning to attend the reunion.

Tinsley Mortimer may have quit her full-time position on The Real Housewives of New York City midway through production on the show’s 12th season last year but that doesn’t necessarily mean she won’t be reuniting with her former cast mates to film the upcoming reunion special.

While Tinsley has not yet publicly confirmed whether or not she will be present when her ex-co-stars reunite for the re-hashing of their Season 12 drama, an insider told Hollywood Life on June 29 that she is planning to attend the taping after officially confirming her exit from the show earlier this month.

According to the report, Tinsley is planning to be resent for the reunion, even if the event takes place in person.

As Bravo fans well know, a number of Bravo shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Vanderpump Rules, were filmed virtually in recent months due to the limitations that have been put into place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While it’s hard to say whether or not the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City will be able to film their reunion for Season 12 in person, the outlet said that the network is hoping they will be able to do so face-to-face this August.

“Right now, all of the ladies are out of town except for Sonja [Morgan] and Leah [McSweeney], so they will all have to come back for it. However, none of the ladies have an issue with coming back for the reunion, so they’re OK with whatever the network decides,” the insider alleged, adding that Andy Cohen will host the event, as per the usual.

Although Bravo would certainly change their plans if their was a spike in coronavirus cases in the Big Apple, the insider went on to say that Tinsley hopes to be a part of the reunion, even though she is no longer willing to share her private life with the cameras, and if and when she does come face-to-face with her ex-cast mates, her feud with Dorinda Medley will certainly be addressed.

The insider went on to say that if Bravo moves forward with an in-person reunion, there will be many rules put into place to ensure that the stars of the show and the staff of the show remains healthy.

Tinsley Mortimer attends the ‘Gloria Bell’ screening in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tinsley shared an emotional statement with her fans and followers on Instagram weeks ago after she was seen in her final episode of The Real Housewives of New York City on June 11. In the message, Tinsley thanked her supporters for the love they’ve shown her over the years.