Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In A Skintight Leather Miniskirt

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a sexy leather miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The pictures were taken in a luxurious-looking home, and were captured by LHGFX Photography, who takes most of Katelyn’s Instagram pictures.

In the first snap, Katelyn posed atop a white padded chair that provided the perfect neutral backdrop for her ensemble. A large kitchen was visible in the background, but Katelyn’s sculpted physique was the focal point of the shot.

Katelyn rocked a long-sleeved top with a figure-hugging fit. The top was crafted from a striped fabric, and clung to her curvaceous figure. It also had a scandalously revealing neckline, with a criss-cross detail on the chest that exposed a serious amount of cleavage.

Katelyn paired the top with a high-waisted leather miniskirt that had a form-fitting silhouette. The miniskirt clung to her curves and ended just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display. Katelyn finished off the outfit with a pair of black strappy heels, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls.

In the second snap, Katelyn stood up next to a luxurious fireplace with black stone. A black leather armchair was visible to her left, as well as a staircase in the background. All eyes were on Katelyn’s curves as she planted one foot on the ground and raised the other slightly, accentuating her curves. She placed one hand on her thigh and brought the other to her long locks, and gazed right at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

Katelyn’s beauty look was simple, with what appeared to be a soft pink hue on her plump lips and bold brows to frame her eyes. She finished off the post, as she often does, with a short video clip that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot process.

Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 8,700 likes and 537 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You are a goddess,” another follower remarked.

“You and your body both are magical,” a third fan added.

“Only you can nail any kind of outfit in the world,” another follower remarked.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showcased her bombshell body in a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage while on the beach.