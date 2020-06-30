Rob Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, Steve Martin & More Stars React to The Death Of Comedy Legend Carl Reiner

The late TV and movie icon is remembered by his celebrity friends.

Carl Reiner is being remembered by his family and friends in Hollywood. Following the death of the TV and comedy legend at age 98, tributes poured in from his famous fans, including his son Rob Reiner, and his longtime collaborator Dick Van Dyke.

On Twitterm Carl’s son Rob wrote that he is heartbroken over his father’s death.

“Last night my dad passed away,” the 73-year-old actor and producer wrote. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

In comments to the post, famous followers, including Rosie O’Donnell, offered condolences to the younger Reiner. Rosie wrote that Carl was “alive until the very end ” and she noted that she was lucky enough to work with him.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred on his the Carl Reiner-created Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966, also paid tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator. On Instagram, Van Dyke shared a photo of him with his wife, Arlene, alongside Carl as the late legend held up a copy of his 2015 book Why & When The Dick Van Dyke Show was Born. The three were all smiles as they celebrated Carl’s book about the iconic CBS sitcom.

In the caption to the post, the Dick Van Dyke Show star wrote that Carl was 100 percent “pure mensch,” and he added that he loved him so much. Van Dyke, 94, added that there will be more tributes to Carl to follow.

Steve Martin, who worked with Carl on the hit 1979 comedy movie The Jerk shared an obituary of his late collaborator as he thanked him for inspiring him both on and off camera.

“Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life,” Martin wrote. “Thank you, dear Carl.”

TV host Tom Bergeron also paid tribute to Carl, who had become a good friend of his over the years. In an Instagram post, which can be seen here, Bergeron shared two photos of him with Carl. One was a vintage throwback and another was more recent as the two sat side by side.

“First, I was his fan,” Bergeron wrote. “Then, almost 30 years ago, we became friends. If there’s a heaven, it just became richer.”

The Dancing with the Stars host also shared a pic of gift that Carl once gave him – a framed collection of photos and mementos from the Dick Van Dyke Show set, including a script signed by the cast members.

Actor John Stamos also shared memories of Carl, including a photo of the two of them alongside another TV legend, the late Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. In the caption to the post, Stamos revealed that the picture made him both happy and sad, but he added that “heaven just got a whole lot funnier.”

And actor and filmmaker Albert Brooks took to Twitter to write that Carl was like a second dad to him and that he was the greatest as both a comic legend and man.

“There was no one else this funny and this nice,” Brooks wrote of the Reiner patriarch.