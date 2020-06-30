Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Incredible Figure In Green Checkered Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is a gorgeous woman, and she looked smoking hot while spending some time enjoying nature in her latest Instagram update. On Tuesday, she shared a post that featured her rocking a sexy bikini while basking in the sun.

The post consisted to two snapshots that featured the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel looking relaxed and gorgeous while she stood in a grassy area. A row of trees were blurred in the distance behind her. It appeared to be a perfect day to spend some tieme outside.

Candice’s bikini, which happens to be from her brand Tropic of C, was made from a green checkered fabric. The top of her two-piece swimsuit featured underwire cups with shoulder straps that were wide apart. The bottoms were a classic bikini style.

The first photo captured the 31-year-old from the front. She appeared to be makeup-free as she gazed at the camera with her piercing blue eyes. She held a small daisy in front of her chest, drawing the eye to her bustline. The image was cropped at her hips, showing off her incredibly tight build. Her hourglass figure was on display as well as her shapely shoulders. Her long wavy hair was mostly tossed over one shoulder.

Candice was looking off to the side in the second picture. Her long hair fell over a section of her face as she parted her lips in a seductive manner. She was still holding the flower, and her pose was similar to that in the first snapshot. The photo was cropped at her hips, giving her followers a good look at her trim midsection.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 49,000 of her 14+ million followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she mentioned the beauty of nature.

Her followers might have enjoyed he scenery, but they seemed to appreciate her beauty more, with many of them taking a moment to give the post lots of love.

“Always the most divine and beautiful my dear,” one admirer commented.

“the most beautiful woman in the whole universe,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Ahhh the view is almost as beautiful as u,” a third fan quipped.

“Stunningly gorgeous and incredibly beauty,” a fourth follower replied.

Candice is the founder of Tropic of C, and the company aims to provide eco-friendly and stylish swimwear. It’s no wonder that she fills her Instagram page with snapshots that feature her rocking sexy bikinis, like the zebra-print swimsuit she wore not too long ago.