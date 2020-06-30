Laura Marie Rocks A Plunging White Crop Top & Red Bikini Bottoms In Racy Post

Laura Marie went scantily clad in a skimpy outfit for her most recent Instagram upload on Monday. The model put her curves in the spotlight as she gushed over her cute outfit in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Laura looked hotter than ever while wearing a white crop top. The shirt boasted a long sleeves and a plunging neckline that flashed her ample cleavage. The garment wrapped tightly around her chest and accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process.

She also wore a pair of red bikini bottoms that clung tightly to her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the photo. She accessorized the style with multiple gold chains around her neck and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura posed in front of a gray couch as she stood with her hip pushed out. She rested both of her hands at her sides as she gave a piercing glare into the camera.

Laura wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The brunette locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 9,700 likes within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also hit up the comment section to leave 170 messages.

“Cute pic,” one follower said.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another gushed.

“Beautiful and perfect,” a third comment read.

“You’re freakin gorgeous,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie while posing for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently piqued the attention of her followers when she wore a red lace lingerie set complete with a garter belt. That post was also a popular one. To date, it has reeled in more than 18,000 likes and over 320 comments.